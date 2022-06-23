Left Menu

Spain's PM Sanchez to meet President Biden in Madrid on Tuesday

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 16:34 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Madrid on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit hosted by Spain, a Spanish government source said on Thursday.

The meeting will be held in the prime minister's Moncloa palace "early in the afternoon," the source said.

