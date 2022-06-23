Two labourers electrocuted in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Country:
India
Two labourers were electrocuted on Thursday while cleaning a tank in a house in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The tank had about two feet of water, Gangashahar SHO Laxman Singh said.
The dead were identified as Jagdish Vishnoi (41) and Rameshwar (40).
The police officer said the bodies have been kept in a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.
