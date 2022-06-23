KOLKATA TEA AUCTION 3 LAST
There was a strong demand for last week's dust teas amounting 24,378 packages which included 8,70,465.41 kg.
of total offerings.Liquoring Assams showing seasonal improvement fully firm to dearer. Plainer sorts and bhanji reprints also witnessed some competition and sold irregularly lower. Dooars and Cachars followed similar trend. Western India marked good support on liquoring teas.
(quotions are in Rs./Kg.) Best Assam :360.00-420.00 Good Assam :300.00-360.00 Medium Assam :240.00-300.00 rest all unquoted.
