Left Menu

KOLKATA TEA AUCTION 3 LAST

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 17:05 IST
KOLKATA TEA AUCTION 3 LAST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There was a strong demand for last week's dust teas amounting 24,378 packages which included 8,70,465.41 kg.

of total offerings.Liquoring Assams showing seasonal improvement fully firm to dearer. Plainer sorts and bhanji reprints also witnessed some competition and sold irregularly lower. Dooars and Cachars followed similar trend. Western India marked good support on liquoring teas.

(quotions are in Rs./Kg.) Best Assam :360.00-420.00 Good Assam :300.00-360.00 Medium Assam :240.00-300.00 rest all unquoted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022