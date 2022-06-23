Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Suspended IAS officer held in corruption case

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:15 IST
Uttarakhand: Suspended IAS officer held in corruption case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended IAS officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department here in a disproportionate assets case.

Ram Vilas Yadav, who served as an additional secretary, was suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday for not cooperating with the Vigilance Department in the ongoing probe against him.

Additional Director General of Police (vigilance) Amit Sinha said Yadav was arrested past midnight around 2 am after evidence of corruption against him was found following prolonged interrogation.

His replies during the interrogation were not satisfactory, Sinha said.

''We had got information about Yadav possessing wealth which was 522 per cent more than his known sources of income in May,'' he said.

''We got many documents and evidences of his involvement in corruption during the probe on the basis of which we raided his residences and summoned him for interrogation,'' the officer added.

Yadav could not give a satisfactory reply nor produce any record regarding his property in Dilkash Vihar in Lucknow, a school in Gudamba, the registry of a land bought in Noida, 10 bighas bought in Gazipur district and the amounts kept in his deposits.

According to documents and records available, his total income is Rs 50,48,204 while his expenses stood at Rs 3,12,37,756, which is completely out of proportion to what he earns, Sinha said, adding that Yadav could not explain the difference between his income and expenses.

Yadav had approached the Uttarakhand High Court to evade arrest but the court did not grant him any relief, asking him to record his statement before the Vigilance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022