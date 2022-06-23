Left Menu

Two constables among 4 injured in Naxal attack on police camp in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:26 IST
Two jawans of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and as many women labourers were injured when Naxals fired at a newly set up police camp in the state's Dantewada district, a senior official said on Thursday.

A team of ultras fired at the police camp and its surroundings in Hiroli village where some construction work was still underway, on Wednesday night following which security personnel retaliated, the official said.

The Maoists lobbed at least 15 BGL (barrel grenade launcher) shells targeting security personnel out of which seven exploded, causing minor injuries to two CAF constables - Salim Lakda and Kishan Suryavanshi, and two women labourers, identified as Dule Hemla and Budri Tati, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the rebels escaped into the dense forest, the official said without disclosing if there was any casualties among the Naxals.

The injured women workers were engaged in construction work in the camp, he added. Hemla was shifted to Dantewada district hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger, while the three others, including the injured cops, were administered preliminary treatment at the camp and their condition was stable, the official added.

A search operation has been launched in the area, located over 400 km away from state capital Raipur, to trace the attackers, he added.

