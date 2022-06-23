Rohingya woman held for illegally staying in India

A Rohingya woman was arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal jawans for illegally staying in the country, officials said. The woman was arrested during the checking of a bus on the Indo-Nepal border in Sonauli on Wednesday. Members of the Rohingya community have over the years fled Myanmar due to violence against them there.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials said the woman along with her husband and five children had reached Manipur through Bangladesh a few years ago and made her base in Delhi. The woman had recently moved to Jammu and Kashmir, they said. The woman told immigration officers she had gone to Nepal through Sitamarhi in Bihar two months ago in search of her missing son.

''The woman was identified as Rashida Begum (37), who was on her way to India from Nepal. She was arrested last evening by the immigration department in the Sonauli area on finding her papers fake,'' said SHO Manoj Kumar Rai. A case has been registered against her for illegally entering India and getting a fake Indian identity card made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)