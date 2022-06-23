Left Menu

Rohingya woman held for illegally staying in India

A Rohingya woman was arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal jawans for illegally staying in the country, officials said. Members of the Rohingya community have over the years fled Myanmar due to violence against them there.Sashastra Seema Bal SSB officials said the woman along with her husband and five children had reached Manipur through Bangladesh a few years ago and made her base in Delhi.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:50 IST
Rohingya woman held for illegally staying in India
  • Country:
  • India

A Rohingya woman was arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal jawans for illegally staying in the country, officials said. The woman was arrested during the checking of a bus on the Indo-Nepal border in Sonauli on Wednesday. Members of the Rohingya community have over the years fled Myanmar due to violence against them there.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials said the woman along with her husband and five children had reached Manipur through Bangladesh a few years ago and made her base in Delhi. The woman had recently moved to Jammu and Kashmir, they said. The woman told immigration officers she had gone to Nepal through Sitamarhi in Bihar two months ago in search of her missing son.

''The woman was identified as Rashida Begum (37), who was on her way to India from Nepal. She was arrested last evening by the immigration department in the Sonauli area on finding her papers fake,'' said SHO Manoj Kumar Rai. A case has been registered against her for illegally entering India and getting a fake Indian identity card made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022