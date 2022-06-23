Left Menu

Agnipath scheme will 'ruin' future of youth, will fight against it: IYC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:08 IST
Agnipath scheme will 'ruin' future of youth, will fight against it: IYC
  • Country:
  • India

Chairing the one-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, the outfit's president Srinivas BV claimed that the Agnipath scheme will ''ruin the future'' of the youth.

He stressed that the Youth Congress will continue to protest peacefully till the government withdraws the military recruitment scheme.

''Every soldier of Rahul Gandhi will fight for the youth of this country on all issues, including Agnipath, and will succeed,'' Srinivas said.

IYC National Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru said the outfit stands firmly with the youth across the country against the Agnipath scheme.

''Till this scheme is withdrawn we will protest against it peacefully. This is a long battle and we have to fight it non-violently without losing patience,'' Allavaru said.

Other leaders like Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap were also present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022