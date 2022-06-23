Agnipath scheme will 'ruin' future of youth, will fight against it: IYC

Chairing the one-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, the outfit's president Srinivas BV claimed that the Agnipath scheme will ''ruin the future'' of the youth.

He stressed that the Youth Congress will continue to protest peacefully till the government withdraws the military recruitment scheme.

''Every soldier of Rahul Gandhi will fight for the youth of this country on all issues, including Agnipath, and will succeed,'' Srinivas said.

IYC National Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru said the outfit stands firmly with the youth across the country against the Agnipath scheme.

''Till this scheme is withdrawn we will protest against it peacefully. This is a long battle and we have to fight it non-violently without losing patience,'' Allavaru said.

Other leaders like Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap were also present at the meeting.

