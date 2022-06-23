Left Menu

Nigerian couple charged with plotting to get child to UK to harvest organs

The couple appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in London where the court was told the child involved was a 15-year-old boy, the BBC reported. The prosecution told the court that the Attorney General's consent was required for the case to proceed because of jurisdictional issues, the BBC added, and the couple were remanded in custody until the next court appearance on July 7.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:29 IST
Nigerian couple charged with plotting to get child to UK to harvest organs

A Nigerian senator and his wife were remanded in custody in London on Thursday charged with plotting to have a 15-year-old boy brought into the United Kingdom to harvest his organs, the BBC and police said.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, were both charged with conspiracy to arrange travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, police said. Ekweremadu is an opposition senator in the southern state of Enugu, and also a former deputy senate president.

Police said they had been alerted to the alleged plan following reports made of possible offences under modern slavery legislation. The child involved has been taken to safety and work was under way to provide additional support. The couple appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in London where the court was told the child involved was a 15-year-old boy, the BBC reported.

The prosecution told the court that the Attorney General's consent was required for the case to proceed because of jurisdictional issues, the BBC added, and the couple were remanded in custody until the next court appearance on July 7. Neither Ekweremadu nor his wife could be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022