Moldovan President says EU decision on candidacy status is a historic day

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:33 IST
Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday said the European Union's move to grant her nation candidacy status was a historic day, adding: "We have a difficult road ahead, which will require a lot of work and effort".

In a Facebook post, she said EU membership would being more welfare, more opportunities and more order in the small country, which lies sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

