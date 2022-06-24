Left Menu

More U.S. cabinet-level officials to visit the Pacific island region

Beijing's growing influence was highlighted by its security pact with the Solomon Islands this year, a move that fanned concerns in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. "Sovereignty is central in terms of how we see the Pacific overall.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 02:50 IST
More U.S. cabinet-level officials to visit the Pacific island region

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday he expects to see more U.S. cabinet-level officials visiting Pacific island countries as the United States steps up its engagement in the region to counter China.

Speaking at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event in Washington, Campbell said the United States needed more diplomatic facilities across the region, and more contact with Pacific island countries that at times "receive lesser attention." "And I think you will see more cabinet-level, more senior officials, going to the Pacific as we go forward. So, again, direct engagement – recognizing that nothing replaces, really, diplomatic boots on the ground," Campbell said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has vowed to commit more resources to the Indo-Pacific as China has increased economic, military and police links with strategically important Pacific island nations that are hungry for foreign investment. Beijing's growing influence was highlighted by its security pact with the Solomon Islands this year, a move that fanned concerns in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

"Sovereignty is central in terms of how we see the Pacific overall. Any initiative that compromises or calls into question that sovereignty, I think we would have concerns with," Campbell said, without referring to China. Washington has said it will expedite the opening of an embassy in the Solomon Islands, announced earlier this year when Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Fiji, the first trip there by the United States' top diplomat in four decades.

Campbell said he envisioned Fiji would be one of the United States' "hubs" of engagement. "I do want to just underscore our mantra will be nothing in the Pacific without the Pacific," Campbell said, acknowledging perceptions that the United States had not always in the past sufficiently taken the needs of islanders into account.

"We do not take these bonds for granted," Campbell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022