Lamp lit for prayer sets doctor's bungalow in Noida on fire, over 12 people rescued

A lamp lit for a prayer set a doctor's bungalow ablaze in Noida on Friday with over a dozen people, including children trapped in the building, officials said.

The trapped people were rescued by the firefighters and no casualties were reported, they said.

The fire was controlled in around an hour, they said.

''Around 10 am, we go an emergency call about a fire in the D block of Sector 20 after which firefighters and three water tenders were rushed to the spot,'' Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

The doctor had organized a prayer and a lamp triggered the fire on the first floor of the bungalow where 13 people, including children, were trapped, Singh said.

There was polyvinyl chloride (PVC) paneling inside the bungalow which led to a lot of smoke and intense flames, the chief fire officer said.

