Left Menu

Lamp lit for prayer sets doctor's bungalow in Noida on fire, over 12 people rescued

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 14:11 IST
Lamp lit for prayer sets doctor's bungalow in Noida on fire, over 12 people rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lamp lit for a prayer set a doctor's bungalow ablaze in Noida on Friday with over a dozen people, including children trapped in the building, officials said.

The trapped people were rescued by the firefighters and no casualties were reported, they said.

The fire was controlled in around an hour, they said.

''Around 10 am, we go an emergency call about a fire in the D block of Sector 20 after which firefighters and three water tenders were rushed to the spot,'' Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

The doctor had organized a prayer and a lamp triggered the fire on the first floor of the bungalow where 13 people, including children, were trapped, Singh said.

There was polyvinyl chloride (PVC) paneling inside the bungalow which led to a lot of smoke and intense flames, the chief fire officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022