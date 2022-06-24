UN rights office: Findings suggest Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Findings show that Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May, and not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Friday.
"It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation," Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.
Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions. Israel has denied that any Israeli soldier "targeted a journalist."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
