UN rights office: Findings suggest Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:31 IST
Findings show that Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May, and not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Friday.

"It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation," Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions. Israel has denied that any Israeli soldier "targeted a journalist."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

