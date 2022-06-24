Left Menu

Auli in Uttarakhand being developed into international winter sports destination: Official

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:34 IST
Auli in Uttarakhand being developed into international winter sports destination: Official

The picturesque Auli, which is famous for its skiing slopes, is being developed into a winter sports destination of international standards.

Announcing this here on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said a masterplan for developing Auli into an international winter sports destination is in its final stages.

Sandhu was talking to reporters in Auli after holding a meeting with officials there to review the efforts being made in this direction.

There are some hitches in the implementation of the masterplan and land acquisition, which will be overcome through consultations with the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the state tourism department so that the project is implemented at the earliest, the chief secretary said.

He also conducted a land-and-aerial survey of the slopes of Auli.

On the Char Dham yatra, Sandhu said a record number of pilgrims are visiting the Himalayan temples this year, which is good for the local tradesmen whose livelihoods depend on the pilgrimage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022