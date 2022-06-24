Left Menu

ED arrests ex-MD of Assam co-op bank in money-laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:13 IST
ED arrests ex-MD of Assam co-op bank in money-laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former managing director of the Assam-based Industrial Cooperative Bank Ltd. has been arrested under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged financial fraud with the bank, the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday.

Subhra Jyoti Bharali was taken into custody on June 22 and was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Guwahati the next day.

The former MD of the Industrial Cooperative Bank Ltd. was sent to ED custody for seven days by the court, the agency said in a statement.

''He was arrested by the ED due to his involvement in the offense of money laundering and his non-cooperation in the PMLA investigation,'' it said.

The probe found that ''Bharali while working as the managing director of Industrial Cooperative Bank Ltd, had abused his official position and siphoned off the bank's money to the tune of about Rs 9.51 crore in the guise of paying traveling allowance to payment collectors and field executives of the bank.'' The ED said that he allegedly did this by ''showing other expenses which were not actually incurred and used the proceeds, so generated, for his personal gains.'' The money laundering case stems from a Guwahati Police (Panbazar police station) FIR that was filed against Bharali on charges of ''committing financial misappropriation of the funds of the bank.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022