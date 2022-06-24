Maha CM being punished by God for shielding guilty in Bolly actor's death case: Bihar BJP leader
- Country:
- India
A BJP spokesperson in Bihar on Friday surmised that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is getting punished by God for allegedly shielding the guilty in the ''murder'' of Patna-born Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Nikhil Anand, who is the party's state spokesman and also the OBC Morcha national general secretary, spewed venom against Thackeray's Shiv Sena, calling it a “pharji” (fake) political outfit. “There is a curse on Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya and their loudmouth spokesman Sanjay Raut,” Anand said in a statement, accusing the Shiv Sena-led government in the western state of “destruction” of evidence in the case relating to “nrishans” (brutal) killing of Rajput, a “son of Bihar”, and his former manager, “bebas beti” (hapless daughter) Disha Salian.
Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai flat on June 14 2020, less than a fortnight after Salian had jumped to her death from a building.
The Bihar BJP spokesman said that Thackeray, once a valued ally of the BJP, ''will be punished by God though killers of Rajput and Salian may not be held guilty by a court of law for want of evidence the CBI needed''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to visit J-K to meet slain Kashmiri pandits' kin
Only BJP responsible for threats by Al-Qaeda: Shiv Sena on row over remarks against Prophet
Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's first houseboat on Chilika Lake
Shiv Sena MP meets family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's family
Shiv Sena questions EC’s decision to reject vote of its MLA in Rajya Sabha election