Maha CM being punished by God for shielding guilty in Bolly actor's death case: Bihar BJP leader

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:40 IST
Maha CM being punished by God for shielding guilty in Bolly actor's death case: Bihar BJP leader
A BJP spokesperson in Bihar on Friday surmised that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is getting punished by God for allegedly shielding the guilty in the ''murder'' of Patna-born Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Nikhil Anand, who is the party's state spokesman and also the OBC Morcha national general secretary, spewed venom against Thackeray's Shiv Sena, calling it a “pharji” (fake) political outfit. “There is a curse on Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya and their loudmouth spokesman Sanjay Raut,” Anand said in a statement, accusing the Shiv Sena-led government in the western state of “destruction” of evidence in the case relating to “nrishans” (brutal) killing of Rajput, a “son of Bihar”, and his former manager, “bebas beti” (hapless daughter) Disha Salian.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai flat on June 14 2020, less than a fortnight after Salian had jumped to her death from a building.

The Bihar BJP spokesman said that Thackeray, once a valued ally of the BJP, ''will be punished by God though killers of Rajput and Salian may not be held guilty by a court of law for want of evidence the CBI needed''.

