Left Menu

Three women arrested for blackmailing a head constable

Three women were arrested for allegedly blackmailing a head constable after making an objectionable video of his, police said Friday.Karanpur Circle Officer Surendra Singh said the head constable had lodged a complaint that the women were blackmailing and demanding Rs 4 lakh from him.He said according to the FIR lodged by the head constable, Sukhpreet Kaur called him and told that the girl who had gone missing from a village a few days ago was at her house.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:51 IST
Three women arrested for blackmailing a head constable
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were arrested for allegedly blackmailing a head constable after making an objectionable video of his, police said Friday.

Karanpur Circle Officer Surendra Singh said the head constable had lodged a complaint that the women were blackmailing and demanding Rs 4 lakh from him.

He said according to the FIR lodged by the head constable, Sukhpreet Kaur called him and told that the girl who had gone missing from a village a few days ago was at her house. When the head constable reached the woman's house, she and two other women seduced him and made an objectionable video. The police officer said later Sukhpreet demanded Rs 4 lakh from the head constable, threatening to make the obscene video viral on social media. The other arrested women have been identified as Vimla and Pranjal Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022