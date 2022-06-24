Left Menu

Poland wants NATO to strengthen defences in Suwalki Gap, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:33 IST
Poland and the Baltic states want to see a stronger NATO defensive presence in the Suwalki Gap, the stretch of land that separates the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad from Belarus, the Polish prime minister said on Friday. "We are going to seek the reinforcement of this corridor... in our talks with our partners from NATO," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Brussels after a European Union summit.

A ban by Baltic state Lithuania on sanctioned goods crossing from the Russian mainland via its territory to Kaliningrad has increased already high tensions between Moscow and the West.

