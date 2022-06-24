Gujarat: Two held for `conspiring to derail train'

Two residents of Gujarat's Morbi district have been arrested for allegedly trying to derail a local train on the night of June 12 by placing bricks on the tracks, a railway police official said on Friday.

The motives of the accused were yet to be ascertained, he added.

The accused, arrested by the Rajkot Railway police, were identified as Akbar Miyana, a resident of Wankaner town and Laxman Koli, a resident of Chandrapur village in Wankaner taluka. On the night of June 12, railway officials spotted several bricks on a stretch of track between Makansar and Wankaner railway station. ''An FIR under Railways Act was registered against unidentified persons for trying to derail the Wankaner-Morbi DMU train. After a thorough investigation, we zeroed in on these two men,'' said deputy Superintendent of Rajkot division, J K Zala.

''Both the accused are casual labourers. Akbar had hatched a conspiracy to derail Wankaner-Morbi DMU train and convinced Koli to put bricks on the tracks by paying him money,'' said Zala.

Investigations are on to find out the motive behind the intended sabotage, he added.

