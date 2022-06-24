Left Menu

Gujarat: Two held for `conspiring to derail train'

Two residents of Gujarats Morbi district have been arrested for allegedly trying to derail a local train on the night of June 12 by placing bricks on the tracks, a railway police official said on Friday.The motives of the accused were yet to be ascertained, he added.The accused, arrested by the Rajkot Railway police, were identified as Akbar Miyana, a resident of Wankaner town and Laxman Koli, a resident of Chandrapur village in Wankaner taluka.

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:15 IST
Gujarat: Two held for `conspiring to derail train'
  • Country:
  • India

Two residents of Gujarat's Morbi district have been arrested for allegedly trying to derail a local train on the night of June 12 by placing bricks on the tracks, a railway police official said on Friday.

The motives of the accused were yet to be ascertained, he added.

The accused, arrested by the Rajkot Railway police, were identified as Akbar Miyana, a resident of Wankaner town and Laxman Koli, a resident of Chandrapur village in Wankaner taluka. On the night of June 12, railway officials spotted several bricks on a stretch of track between Makansar and Wankaner railway station. ''An FIR under Railways Act was registered against unidentified persons for trying to derail the Wankaner-Morbi DMU train. After a thorough investigation, we zeroed in on these two men,'' said deputy Superintendent of Rajkot division, J K Zala.

''Both the accused are casual labourers. Akbar had hatched a conspiracy to derail Wankaner-Morbi DMU train and convinced Koli to put bricks on the tracks by paying him money,'' said Zala.

Investigations are on to find out the motive behind the intended sabotage, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022