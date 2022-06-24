Disney says it will offer travel benefits for employees seeking reproductive care
Wade law that protected a woman's right to abortion. Disney employs about 80,000 people at Walt Disney World resort in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of gestation.
The Walt Disney Co on Friday said it will cover travel benefits for employees seeking family planning or reproductive care following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade law that protected a woman's right to abortion. The company told employees that it recognizes the impact of the abortion ruling, but it remains committed to providing comprehensive access to quality healthcare – including family planning and reproductive care, according to a Disney spokesman.
The company's benefits will cover the cost of those employees who need to travel to another location to access care. Disney employs about 80,000 people at Walt Disney World resort in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of gestation.
