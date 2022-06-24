Left Menu

Telangana Congress chief reassures youth jailed over arson at Secunderabad railway station

Youth who dreamt about life are now in Chanchalguda Jail, stuck in cases anxious about their future. We met them at the jail tried to reassure them.

Updated: 24-06-2022 21:32 IST
Congress' Telangana state unit president A Revanth Reddy on Friday met the youth arrested and jailed at a prison here in connection with the recent violent incidents at Secunderabad railway station, and reassured them.

The Congress would fight for the withdrawal of ''illegal cases'' lodged against them, Reddy told reporters.

''Hundreds of youth have been charged on the pretext of agitating against #AgnipathScheme and sent to prison. Youth who dreamt about life are now in Chanchalguda Jail, stuck in cases & anxious about their future. We met them at the jail & tried to reassure them. #AgnipathWapasLo,'' the Lok Sabha member tweeted.

He claimed that stringent sections of law have been invoked against those arrested.

Reddy found fault with the 'Agnipath' scheme for allegedly not providing any benefits like medical facilities and pension to those recruited under the initiative.

A young man died and several others injured after security personnel opened fire on hundreds of agitators at the Secunderabad railway station here on June 17 during an agitation against the Centre's new Agnipath scheme.

