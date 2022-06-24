Kolkata man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting six-year-old daughter

A court here has sentenced a 42-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter in August last year.

The court of Additional District Judge, Sealdah Court, and in-charge of POCSO Court, Narendranath Dasgupta, on Thursday also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, a resident of Canal East Road in the city.

The court also directed the state government to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the girl.

The man was arrested based on his wife's complaint with Manicktala Police Station that he had repeatedly sexually abused their daughter when she went out for work.

The matter came to light when the girl refused to stay with her father when her mother was leaving for work one day. On being asked about the reason, she narrated the incidents of sexual assault by her father in her mother's absence.

Medical examinations were conducted which confirmed abuse, police said. The accused, who worked in a garment factory, was arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)