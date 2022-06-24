Nearly 3,000 cases registered under NDPS Act since March, Punjab Assembly told

Nearly 3,000 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in different districts of Punjab since March, the state Assembly was told on Friday.

In a written reply placed on the floor of the House in response to a question raised by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, it was told that 2,954 cases have been registered under the Act.

As many as 4,537 persons have been named, of which 2,748 have been arrested and 1,753 are yet to be held.

In 103 cases, challans have been presented in the court and the rest are under investigation, the House was informed.

