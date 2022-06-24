Left Menu

Nearly 3,000 cases registered under NDPS Act since March, Punjab Assembly told

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:17 IST
Nearly 3,000 cases registered under NDPS Act since March, Punjab Assembly told
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 3,000 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in different districts of Punjab since March, the state Assembly was told on Friday.

In a written reply placed on the floor of the House in response to a question raised by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, it was told that 2,954 cases have been registered under the Act.

As many as 4,537 persons have been named, of which 2,748 have been arrested and 1,753 are yet to be held.

In 103 cases, challans have been presented in the court and the rest are under investigation, the House was informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022