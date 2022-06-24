Qatar's Emir arrives in Egypt in first official visit since boycott
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatar's Emir arrived in Cairo on Friday on an official visit to meet Egypt's President, Egyptian state TV reported, in the first trip to the country since Cairo and Doha agreed last year to end a long-running regional feud.
