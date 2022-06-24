Left Menu

Two of family among three killed in lightning strikes in J'khand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:40 IST
Two of family among three killed in lightning strikes in J'khand
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including two members of a family, were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The incidents took place in two police station areas when the deceased were grazing cattle in the fields.

Thirty-eight-year-old Chinta Devi and her daughters Puja Kumari (14) and Sharda Kumari (12) were grazing cattle in a field in Shikarpur village in Harihargunj Police Station area when rain lashed the area, an officer said.

They took shelter under a tree which was struck by lightning, killing Devi and Puja Kumar instantly, and injuring Sharda Kumari.

In another incident, eight-year-old Chotu Kumar and his paternal aunt were grazing cattle in Arjundih village in Chhatarpur Police Station area, when they were struck by lightning, killing the boy on the spot and seriously injuring his aunt.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, Chhatarpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022