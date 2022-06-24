Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Punjab in Jalalabad IED blast case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:47 IST
NIA conducts searches in Punjab in Jalalabad IED blast case
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency Friday conducted searches at six locations in Punjab's Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran in connection with a blast in Jalalabad last year.

​The case relates to an explosion that took place on a Bajaj Platina bike near Punjab National Bank, Jalalabad city in Fazilka, an NIA spokesperson said.

The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists and smugglers, and were recruited for executing the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks using arms and explosive, the NIA said.

The case, initially registered in September last year in Jalalabad, was re-registered by the NIA in October last year.

During the searches, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), ammunition and other incriminating documents/materials have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022