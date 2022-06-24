Left Menu

Coal excavator catches fire at J’khand mine, operator charred to death

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:01 IST
  Country:
  • India

A coal excavator caught fire on Friday following which its operator was charred to death in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, the police said on Friday.

The operator, identified as Mahendra Yadav, was engaged in his routine job at a coal mine in Dhori, under Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) command area, when the machine caught fire, an officer said.

The operator could not be rescued, he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bermo, Satish Chandra Jha, said that fire brigade personnel later doused the flames.

