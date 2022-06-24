Two killed, three seriously injured as truck runs over them in J'khand
Two people, including a newly elected vice-chairman of a panchayat samiti, were killed and three others seriously injured after a truck ran over them in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, police said.
The incident took place near a hotel in Masanjore Police Station area when the newly elected vice-chairman, identified as Ranjit Das, was celebrating his victory with some of his supporters in the evening, an officer said.
''Suddenly, a truck lost control after one of its tyres burst, and it ran over the revelers. Two of them died on the spot, while three have been seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in neighbouring West Bengal,'' Dumka Deputy Superintendent of Police Noor Mustafa Ansari said.
