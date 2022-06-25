KYS claims their activists 'violently' detained by police during protest against Agnipath scheme

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan on Friday claimed that its activists were ''forcefully and violently detained'' during a protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme at Jantar Mantar here. An immediate reaction was not available from the police. ''KYS activists gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the BJP government's promotion of rapid contractualisation in light of the Agnipath scheme. Activists were forcefully and violently detained from the protest site,'' ir said in the statement.

KYS urged all democratic voices to join the public movement against what they termed as ''contractualisation and privatisation'' in the public sector.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme last Tuesday to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)