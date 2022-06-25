Left Menu

ACB submits charge sheet in fund misappropriation at FCSCA in Udhampur

A corruption case was registered against the officers in 2018 accusing them of abusing their officials position, and fraudulently and dishonestly misappropriating government money worth crores of rupees between January 2007 and March 2008, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 00:50 IST
ACB submits charge sheet in fund misappropriation at FCSCA in Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Friday produced a charge sheet against two officers of the department of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs at Udhampur for allegedly misappropriating government funds worth crores of rupees, officials said. They said the two chargesheeted officials are: Krishan Kumar, the then assistant director; and Subash Chander Gupta, the then tehsil supply officer of the department in Udhampur. A corruption case was registered against the officers in 2018 accusing them of abusing their officials position, and fraudulently and dishonestly misappropriating government money worth crores of rupees between January 2007 and March 2008, they said. The instant case was registered on the basis of the outcome of the verification conducted by the ACB. The verification revealed that the officers and officials of the department deliberately destroyed the record pertaining to the disbursement of the above mentioned amount which could have served as material evidence, the officials quoted above said. The allegations were established during the probe of verification which resulted into the registration of an FIR against six persons. The court has fixed July 29th for the next hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China
2
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
3
A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosion

A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosi...

 United States
4
Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant

Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022