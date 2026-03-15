Crackdown on Drug Peddlers in Jammu and Udhampur

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Udhampur arrested five suspected drug peddlers in separate operations conducted over the weekend. Authorities seized heroin stashes in both districts, bolstering the campaign against illicit narcotics trade.

In Udhampur district, officers intercepted a car at Tikri and arrested residents Rafiq Ahmad, Arun Singh, and Amandeep Singh after recovering 15.51 grams of heroin from their possession. Meanwhile, a separate operation at Chennani led to the apprehension of Jahangeer Bhat, a truck driver from Kupwara, who was found with 59.85 grams of heroin.

In another operation, police arrested Abhi Kumar at Gajansoo in the Jammu district, recovering 4.54 grams of heroin. All suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigations underway. This concerted effort by law enforcement highlights their commitment to ridding the region of illegal drugs.