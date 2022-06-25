Register case against developer in 'patrakar bhavan' land issue, says Thane collector

Thane district revenue officials have been asked to register a case against a developer for allegedly grabbing land meant for a 'patrakar bhavan'.

An official said the directive was issued on June 23 by Collector Rajesh Narvekar based on court orders and revenue department reports related to the land allotted to the Thane Zilla Patrakar Sangh.

The TZPS president Sanjay Pitale expressed happiness at the development and said it was expected the construction of a structure for the district's media will now start.

