Left Menu

Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor student in UP's Saharanpur

A madarsa teacher was arrested by police for allegedly raping one of his students, a minor, police here said on Saturday. Zamir, a madarsa teacher, was arrested by our team for raping a seven-year-old student of his.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:17 IST
Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor student in UP's Saharanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A madrasa teacher was arrested by police for allegedly raping one of his students, a minor, police here said on Saturday. ''Zamir, a madrasa teacher, was arrested by our team for raping a seven-year-old student of his. The accused was arrested on Friday night and was sent to jail,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said. The teacher was arrested following a complaint in the matter at Nakurh Police Station filed by the victim's father, he said.

The father in his complaint alleged that the accused also threatened the victim to not tell anyone about the incident it or he will kill her, police said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022