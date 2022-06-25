Left Menu

7 aborted foetuses found in drain in Karnataka, probe underway

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a suspected case of illegal abortion, seven foetuses were found discarded under a bridge across a water stream at Mudalagi town in the district, following which a probe has been ordered.

The aborted foetuses packed in five bottles were noticed on Friday by some locals, who had gone to the banks of the water stream to wash clothes.

The district health department has constituted a special investigation team to inquire into the matter.

Noting that foetuses could be part of illegal abortions carried out either locally or outside, District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Koni suspected that abortions might have been done after determining their sex.

According to officials, foetuses were about five to seven months old.

Health and Police department officials who visited the spot have seized the plastic bottles and sent them to the Community Health Centre, and will also be sent for Forensic tests.

A case has been registered by the police in this connection and an investigation is on.

Officials are inquiring all nearby maternity hospitals and scanning centres, also Asha workers are also being used to identify the source of the foetuses and those behind abortion.

