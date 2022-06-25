Maha: Sena workers vandalise rebel MLA's office in Pune; say every 'traitor' will be targeted

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. A group of Sena workers barged into the office of Bhairavnath Sugar Works, which belongs to Sawant, and damaged the office located in Katraj area in the morning, party corporator Vishal Dhanawade, who was part of the action, said.

''The ransacking of Sawant's office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days,'' he said.

Sawant represents Paranda assembly constituency in Osmanabad district.

Talking about the incident, DCP Sagar Patil said, ''Sawant's sugar factory office was attacked between 10.30 am and 11 am. We are registering a case in this connection and instructions to take further action have been given to the local police officials.'' Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)