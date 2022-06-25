Complete transit-oriented development project before scheduled deadline: Delhi LG to DDA, NBCC

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday instructed the DDA and NBCC to complete Delhi's first transit-oriented development (TOD) project at Karkardooma before scheduled deadline, a statement said.

He had gone to take stock of the status and progress of work at the site of the project in east Delhi, according to the statement issued by the Raj Niwas.

The Lt Governor issued specific directions to the DDA and NBCC to complete the project ''before the scheduled deadline, stick to uncompromising structural safety and take all prospective steps to fully integrate the upcoming complex with the neighbourhood and surroundings,'' it said.

Work on this project spread over 25.47 ha with minimum 30 per cent green area, had started in September 2021 and is expected to be fully completed in September 2026, it said.

This ambitious project that will change the skyline of the city and bring about unprecedented regeneration in east Delhi area had started to fructify after much delay, caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, pollution-related construction bans and regulatory clearances, the statement said.

The residential component of the project, comprising high-rise apartments and EWS housing facility, replete with all civic amenities is expected to be completed by the middle of 2024 and 2023 respectively, it added.

Appreciating the progress made so far especially with regards to the construction of EWS housing towers and excavation work for the two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartment towers, the LG stressed that all measures required for structural safety of the buildings, including sufficiently strong retaining walls, piling, plinth and raft foundation be ensured without any compromise on quality.

Saxena also asked the officers concerned present on the occasion to prepare, and stick to a comprehensive prospective plan with regard to water supply, traffic management, power availability and seamless integration with the surroundings.

He also advised the authorities to work in tandem and assured them of all help or intervention required at his level for inter or intra-department or agency coordination.

Top officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), among others were present during his site visit.

