Army commander concludes 5-day tour of Ladakh

Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday concluded his five-day ‘operational and logistics review’ visit of the Union Territory of Ladakh, a defence spokesman said.

During the tour, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief visited numerous strategically important locations, reviewed the operational preparedness, progress of infrastructural development, status of induction of new weapons and equipment under ‘Atmanirbharta’ and interacted with all ranks, veterans and ‘veer naris’, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi also joined the troops during International Yoga Day at forward locations and attended training-related demonstrations.

Soon after arrival at Leh on June 20, the Army commander was briefed by General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta on the operational situation prevailing in eastern and western Ladakh, the spokesman said.

On June 21, Lt Gen Dwivedi participated in the activities of International Yoga Day and performed various yoga ‘asanas’ with the troops deployed in the forward most areas in eastern Ladakh, he said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi complimented the soldiers for incorporating yoga ‘asanas’ into daily routine in the super high-altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue.

He also emphasised that the respiratory exercises of ‘pranayama’ are extremely helpful to the soldiers in adapting to the rarefied atmospheric conditions, existing in the super high altitude areas of Ladakh, the spokesman said.

While interacting with troops in the forward areas on June 21, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Army commander assured the soldiers of the country’s support and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain high order of operational readiness.

He also interacted with the ITBP troops deployed at eastern Ladakh and complimented the bonhomie between the Army and the ITBP, the spokesman said.

On June 22, he visited Karu for reviewing the operational readiness of the formations in the eastern Ladakh and interacted with troops at Phyang and Nyoma military stations to review the deployment of troops, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi complimented the troops for their grit and resolve in guarding the borders of the country at the world’s most difficult and inhospitable terrain.

On June 23, the Army commander witnessed a demonstration on four traditional Indian Martial Arts and Unarmed Combat Exercise ‘SANGHAT’ by troops.

He was also briefed on the latest indigenous equipment inducted as part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army commander highlighted the importance of indigenous equipment and said India has made substantial progress in producing world class military equipment itself.

He reviewed the performance of newly-inducted indigenous All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMV) in treacherous super high altitude terrain and evaluated the conduct of ‘exercise blitzkrieg’, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi honoured Tsetan Namgyal, an ex-porter, for his devotion and services with Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa during the 1962 war.

He also commended and appreciated the contribution of the Indian Navy and the Air Force towards operational readiness of Northern Command in true sense of jointmanship, the spokesman said.

On June 24, the Army commander visited Kumar Post, the highest post in northern glacier of Siachen and base camp where he interacted with troops and commended their indomitable spirit for guarding the nation.

He also addressed all ranks of Ladakh Scouts in a special ‘Sainik Sammelan’ and appreciated the force multiplier effect that the ‘sons of soil’ are generating through operational stamina, knowledge of geography, physical adaptability and dedication towards operational asymmetry of the formations.

He commended all ranks of Ladakh Scouts Regiment Centre and conveyed that the institution has truly fulfilled its role as a ‘Centre of Excellence for the Sons of the Soil’, the spokesman said.

He said the Army commander and regional president AWWA Sunita Dwivedi also interacted with ‘Chakra Series Awardees’ of Ladakh Scouts and Veer Naris as part of the run-up event for the diamond jubilee celebrations of the regiment which will be celebrated next year.

The duo enquired the wellbeing of veterans and ‘veer matas’ and assured of the continued support of the Army in the far-flung areas, the spokesman said.

He said it was evident during the visit that the outreach programmes undertaken by the local formations through ‘Sadbhavana’ in conjunction with the Zila Sainik Board and UT of Ladakh are making a critical impact towards empowering the people and addressing their genuine concerns.

“May it be promotion of border tourism, integration of local power grid with national grid, efforts of Zanskar Ponies Breeding and Training Centre, seven Army Goodwill Schools in the UT of Ladakh, initiation of ventures such as canned apricots, establishment of vocational training centres, extending special scholarship to youth for higher education or sports related initiatives, the Army has been impacting the lives of the people meaningfully,” the spokesman said.

