HP govt assures jobs to 'Agniveers'

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced jobs to 'Agniveers' after their four-year stint in the armed forces, according to a press note issued by the government.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, the government did not clarify the posts where the young ex-servicemen would be accommodated.

When asked, Thakur's press secretary Rajesh said, ''The modalities will be finalised soon.'' Meanwhile, to ensure free and fair conduction of recruitments in government jobs, the cabinet decided to bring the examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission under the preview of The Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examination Act, 1984.

It also approved amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Rules, 2013, by extending the grant to Rs 65,000 instead of existing Rs 50,000 to the couple, the press note said.

