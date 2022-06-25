Goa: Lady professor strangled to death by spurned lover

A 35-year-old lady professor was allegedly strangled to death and her body was dumped on a highway by a fitness trainer she was in a relationship with in Panaji city on Saturday, Goa police said. The Old Goa police has arrested Gaurav Bidre, a fitness trainer, for allegedly killing Gauri Achari, who was a professor at a government college, an official said.

Gauri's body was found on a highway in the outskirts of Panaji, hours after her family members filed a missing person's complaint, he said.

“During the investigation, the police zeroed in on the accused, who was in a relationship with the victim. The duo had broken up and the victim had stopped responding to Bidre's calls,'' the official said.

The accused has said that he was angered by the victim's behaviour, which is why he strangled her in a car, and later dumped her body alongside the highway, which links Panaji to Old Goa, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have been registered against the arrested accused, the official added.

