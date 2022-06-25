Left Menu

Russia will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems- Putin

Russia will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a televised meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday. Delivery will take place within a few months, he added. The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system with a range of up to 500 km (300 miles).

The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system with a range of up to 500 km (300 miles). The missiles can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

