Russia will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems- Putin
Russia will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a televised meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday. Delivery will take place within a few months, he added. The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system with a range of up to 500 km (300 miles).
The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system with a range of up to 500 km (300 miles). The missiles can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.
