Woman injured after being shot at by jilted lover in Gurugram

A 19-year-old woman was injured after she was shot at by a jilted lover in IMT Manesar area here on Saturday morning.According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 am when the woman was on her way to work.The accused identified as Abhay Sharma, who allegedly like the woman since their school days, came on a bike and tried to stop her.

Updated: 25-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman was injured after she was shot at by a jilted lover in IMT Manesar area here on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 am when the woman was on her way to work.

The accused identified as Abhay Sharma, who allegedly like the woman since their school days, came on a bike and tried to stop her. When she resisted, he pulled out a gun and shot her, they said.

The bullet grazed her neck and she fell there, police said, adding that the accused then snatched the bike of a bystander and fled from the spot leaving his own bike behind. ''Following information, a police team reached the spot and took the injured woman to a private hospital. The condition of the woman is said to be out of danger,'' SHO, Manesar police station, Subhash Chand said.

Initial investigation suggests it to be a case of jilted affair, he said. An FIR of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused on the statement of victim at IMT, Manesar police station. ''Our teams are on job and nabbed the accused soon,'' the SHO added.

