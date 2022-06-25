Assam Police destroys huge quantity of drugs

Police on Saturday destroyed a huge quantity of drugs worth about Rs 2 crore in Assam's Biswanath district. The drugs were seized by police in recent times from different locations in the Biswanath district.

According to the Biswanath district police, 56.70 kg of ganja, 500 grams of heroin, cough syrup bottles, and tablets were destroyed in presence of senior police and district administration officials. Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Biswanath district police said that the seized drugs have been destroyed following the direction of the Court and drugs disposal committee order.

"Our anti-drugs operations will be continued," Navin Singh said. Earlier on June 11, Assam police seized 1480 kilograms of Ganja from a goods carrier and apprehended its driver.

In April, Police seized drugs worth around Rs 3 crore and apprehended three persons in Assam's Morigaon district. In February this year, Kokrajhar Police organised a special program to destroy the seized drugs and psychotropic substances weighing 1477 kg Ganja and 1.28 Kg heroin along with 33 tablet packets.

The drugs destroyed by the police were seized since 2018 from different parts of the Kokrajhar district and set to fire in the presence of Special DGP L R Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

