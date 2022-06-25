AAP says another MLA received death threat, demands swift action by Delhi Police

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ajay Dutt received extortion calls and death threats on his phone days after its Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha got similar calls, the party said on Saturday and demanded swift action by the Delhi Police.

A senior police officer said separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the calls received by the two MLAs and the Delhi Police's Special Cell is probing the cases.

Addressing a joint press conference with Dutt and Jha, AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said law and order has ''completely collapsed'' in Delhi and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention for the protection of the common citizens.

Calls to both Dutt and Jha were made by the same person, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

''After our MLA Sanjeev Jha received a threat call on June 20, we lodged a complaint on June 21 and the case was handed over to the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Despite this, Jha has received as many as 24 extortion calls so far. Now, MLA Ajay Dutt has received extortion calls and death threats. Look at the audacity of the mafia,'' Singh said.

''This is the situation in Delhi. Law and order has completely collapsed in the national capital,'' he charged.

At the press conference, Singh also played an audio recording of the extortion call received by Jha on June 20 in which the caller is heard demanding Rs 10 lakh from the MLA.

The caller, who identified himself as Vicky Cobra, an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, also threatened to kill Jha and all his family members in case he refused to pay the protection money.

Bawana is currently cooling his heels in Delhi's Tihar jail.

''While speaking to Sanjeev Jha, the caller identified himself as Vicky Cobra. He identified himself as Vicky Brar during his call to demand protection money from Ajay Dutt. Both of the threat calls have been made by the same person,'' Singh said.

Slamming the Centre over the issue, he asked what will happen to the common citizens when the MLAs are not safe in Delhi. He demanded that the Delhi Police take swift action to trace and nab the culprit.

Singh said separate FIRs have been lodged in connection with the threat calls received by Dutt and Jha but the police are yet to make any breakthrough.

''After lodging a complaint regarding the threat calls received by Jha, we had met the Delhi Police commissioner. We will meet him once again to demand speedy action in Ajay Dutt's case as well,'' he added.

The AAP leader sought Shah's intervention for the restoration of law and order in Delhi and the protection of the common citizens.

Addressing the press conference, Dutt said he received the call on June 22.

''Calling me on WhatsApp, (the caller) demanded that I pay Rs 5 lakh as protection money else he would shoot me dead. Later, he also sent me a video showing how bullets will be loaded in a pistol to kill me,'' the Ambedkar Nagar MLA said.

''I am not scared. All I want is that law and order is restored in the city and protection be provided to the common citizens from criminals,'' he said.

No action is being taken by the police when public representatives are receiving such threat calls. One can imagine what happens with the common people in the city, he added.

Jha also put up a brave face and said he is not scared.

Police said an FIR was registered on June 21 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act on the basis of a complaint registered by Jha, who received an extortion call from an international number.

On Saturday, a similar complaint was received from Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt. He allegedly received an extortion call from the same international number, the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

''Investigation is underway to identify and trace the culprits in both the cases by the Special Cell Unit of the Delhi Police,'' a senior police officer said.

