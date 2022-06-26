Several explosions in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskiy district - mayor

Several explosions took place early on Sunday in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Ambulance crews and rescuers were dispatched to the scene. More detailed information - later," Klitschko said.

