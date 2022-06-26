Left Menu

Two minor brothers drown in MP village pond

When they didnt return for a long time, their family members began looking for them and spotted their bodies floating in a pond in the village, he said. On being informed, the police reached the spot and fished out the bodies.The exact reason behind the death could be known after receiving the post-mortem report, he said.Further investigation is underway, he said, adding that bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 26-06-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 13:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two minor brothers drowned in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district when they were playing there, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Mandai village located around 65 km from the district headquarters, Damua police station in charge Kaushal Surya said.

''Two brothers aged 3 and 4 years, had stepped out of the home to play during the rains. When they didn't return for a long time, their family members began looking for them and spotted their bodies floating in a pond in the village,'' he said. On being informed, the police reached the spot and fished out the bodies.

The exact reason behind the death could be known after receiving the post-mortem report, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he said, adding that bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

