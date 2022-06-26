Two minor brothers drown in MP village pond

Two minor brothers drowned in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district when they were playing there, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Mandai village located around 65 km from the district headquarters, Damua police station in charge Kaushal Surya said.

''Two brothers aged 3 and 4 years, had stepped out of the home to play during the rains. When they didn't return for a long time, their family members began looking for them and spotted their bodies floating in a pond in the village,'' he said. On being informed, the police reached the spot and fished out the bodies.

The exact reason behind the death could be known after receiving the post-mortem report, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he said, adding that bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.

