Blasts heard in southern outskirts of Kyiv - Reuters reporter
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two explosions were heard in the southern outskirts of Kyiv on Sunday after a missile struck a building in the centre of the capital in the early hours, a Reuters reporter said.
It was not immediately possible to confirm what caused the blasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement