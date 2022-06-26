Left Menu

Blasts heard in southern outskirts of Kyiv - Reuters reporter

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Two explosions were heard in the southern outskirts of Kyiv on Sunday after a missile struck a building in the centre of the capital in the early hours, a Reuters reporter said.

It was not immediately possible to confirm what caused the blasts.

