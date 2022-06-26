Left Menu

Six Sena workers held for attack on office of Eknath Shinde's LS MP son

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:45 IST
Six Sena workers held for attack on office of Eknath Shinde's LS MP son
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Thane police said on Sunday.

The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons and a video of the incident had gone viral soon after.

Suresh Patil, Niteen Both, Umesh Pawar, Santosh Kanse and Latesh Patil, all 'shakha pramukhs' of the Sena, and Bala Bagure, a functionary of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, have been held under provisions of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, an Ulhasnagar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

