Left Menu

BSF apprehends Bangladeshi smuggler

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:51 IST
BSF apprehends Bangladeshi smuggler
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for trying to smuggle goods, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on reliable inputs, BSF troops deployed at the international border in the Pyridiwah area of the district apprehended the Bangladeshi national with medicines, cosmetics and clothing items worth over Rs 20 lakh on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

The Bangladesh national was identified as Feroz Ali, a resident of Sylhet town in Bangladesh.

The apprehended person was handed over to the district police, the statement said.

BSF troops also seized medicines including cough syrups and cosmetics in West Jaintia Hills district, South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills district, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022