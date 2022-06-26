Left Menu

Builder cheated of Rs 56 lakh by five men who promised him Rs 50 cr through black magic

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 18:00 IST
Builder cheated of Rs 56 lakh by five men who promised him Rs 50 cr through black magic
Five persons were booked in Manpada in Dombivali for allegedly cheating a builder of Rs 56 lakh after promising to give him Rs 50 crore through black magic, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

The five have been charged under provisions of IPC and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, though no arrest has been made so far, the official said.

''The accused had told the businessman he would get Rs 50 crore if some rituals costing Rs 56 lakh were performed. On Saturday, he handed them Rs 56 lakh and the accused fled after saying they had to undertake a tour of the site of the ritual,'' the Manpada police station said.

