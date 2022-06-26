IPS officer given premature retirement to fight 2024 LS polls from UP's Ballia

Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given a premature retirement, on Sunday announced his candidature for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Ballia constituency.

Thakur's announcement comes a day after he confirmed floating a political party 'Adhikar Sena'.

In a press statement, Thakur said he had chosen Ballia because of the district's cultural traits.

Ballia is known as ''Baghi Ballia'' (revolutionary Ballia) because of its immense contribution in the freedom struggle, particularly in the Quit India Movement of 1942, when it declared Independence under Chittu Pandey, he said in the statement.

The former IPS officer said he will fight for a better society with ''full energy and dedication''.

The Union home ministry had on March 23 last year given him compulsory retirement from service in ''public interest''.

The ministry in an order had said Thakur was not ''found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of a service''. He would otherwise have completed his service in 2028.

In August last year, the Lucknow police had arrested Thakur after he was booked for abetment of suicide of a rape victim.

