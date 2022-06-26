Left Menu

Lovers found hanging from tree in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 26-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 20:44 IST
A young couple was found hanging from a tree in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies were found in Makunda forest in Morada Police Station area.

''The two were in love for a long time. When the boy brought his lover to his house in Ahatna village on Saturday, his mother drove them away,'' a police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and the bodies have been sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for post-mortem examination, Morada Police Station officer-in-charge Padmalochan Panigrahi said, adding further investigation is underway.

